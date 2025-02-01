Budget 2025 lands softly—markets hesitate as capex slows

The MSME sector, which contributes 36% to India’s manufacturing output and 45% to exports, has also received critical support. The government has revised classification criteria to bring more enterprises under the MSME umbrella, facilitating access to benefits. Under the credit guarantee cover for MSMEs, an additional ₹1.5 trillion in credit will be disbursed over the next five years. Export-focused SMEs will be eligible for term loans of up to ₹20 crore, while micro-enterprises registered on government portals will receive customized credit cards with limits of up to ₹5 lakh.