Business News/ Budget / Budget 2025: New tax regime vs. old tax regime – which one should you now opt for?
MintGenie

Budget 2025: New tax regime vs. old tax regime – which one should you now opt for?

Vimal Chander Joshi

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new tax slabs under the new tax regime, thus offering tax saving for taxpayers. There will no income tax for salaried taxpayers earning upto 12.75 lakh a year.

Budget 2025: The tax outgo gap has widened further with lower tax rates in the new regime

Union Budget 2025: With income tax slabs becoming more attractive, it is quite tempting for the taxpayers now to choose a new tax regime over the old tax regime.

Today, Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman duringBudget 2025 speech announced the new tax slabs, thus offering benefits of tax saving for taxpayers. There will be no income tax for salariedtaxpayers earning upto 12.75 lakh, for example.

Sample this: If your income is 12.75 lakh, income tax in the new tax regime is 0 whereas in the old regime tax would be 1.8 lakh.

When income is 15.75 lakh, tax under the new tax regime would be 1.05 lakh while old tax regime would raise your tax burden to 2.7 lakh.

Finally, when your income is 25.75 lakh, your tax outgo would be 3.3 lakh whereas the same calculation for old regime would amount to 5.7 lakh. (These calculations are based on the assumptions that taxpayer has not made any investment)
Source: Calculations by CA Pratibha Goyal, partner PD Gupta & Co.

Tax slabs under the old regime

0-2.5 lakh                         NIL
2.5 to 5 lakh5% above 2.5 lakh
5 lakh to 10 lakh 12.5K + 20% above 5 lakh
Above 10 lakh 1,12,500 + 30 percent above 10 lakh

Tax slabs under the new tax regime (new)

0-4 lakh Nil
4-8 lakh 5 per cent
8-12 lakh10 per cent
12-16 lakh 15 per cent
16-20 lakh 20 per cent
20- 24 lakh 25 per cent
Above 24 lakh 30 per cent

What experts say

The key difference between the old and new tax regime is that the old regime allows taxpayers to claim tax deductions for investments made in various savings instruments such as PPF, NSC, insurance premium and NPS whereas the new regime – while offering concessional tax rates – deprives you from these.

And with the rates becoming even more concessional, it is a no brainer for those who do not invest in these instruments, while on the other hand – those taxpayers who are invested into these schemes, it is subject to a number of factors such as income bracket they fall under and whether they are entitled to claim HRA.

Experts say that the new tax regime will now offer more savings but if someone falls in the high-income bracket and has an HRA and rental claims then the old regime is still better.

“If you have an annual income of say 40 lakh and up to 12 lakh of HRA, then the old regime is still beneficial," says CA Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai based chartered accountant.

While sharing his thoughts on the tax savings, CA Paras Gangwal, founder of ThetaVegaCapital says “If your income is 25 lakh under the old tax regime, you would pay 4.4 lakh in taxes. But under the revised new regime, it is just 3.3 lakh – saving 1.1 lakh. Lower tax rates mean more savings for high earners. Switch wisely," he says.

“Tax Rebate which is currently 25,000 has been raised to 60,000 in the new tax regime. For salaried persons, there will be no income tax upto 12.75 lakh because there is a standard deduction of 75,000," said CA Pratibha Goyal, partner of PD Gupta & Company, a Delhi-based firm.

Calculate Tax
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
