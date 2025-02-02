Mint Primer | Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth budget in eight points
Summary
- In her eighth budget, Nirmala Sitharaman strikes a delicate balance between stimulating growth and staying true to fiscal consolidation, aiming for a sustainable economic future amid global uncertainty.
Nirmala Sitharaman had an unenviable task of boosting economic growth without compromising the fiscal consolidation efforts of the government when she presented her record eighth consecutive budget on Saturday. The finance minister has tried to balance the two conflicting objectives. This is how she managed to pull it off: