7. Debt fire power

That is a stiff target to meet, considering that the central government’s debt to GDP ratio in FY25 is estimated to be 57.1%. Economists have repeatedly said that a lower debt level will give India the headroom to fight any major crisis. They have pointed out that India was able to weather the pandemic much better than other countries because it had lower government debt. Pre-covid, it was 49% (2018-19). Combined debt of both Centre and states is estimated to be 85.3% of the GDP in FY25.