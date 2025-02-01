Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2025 announced that there will be no income tax on income upto ₹12 lakh. This will be done by raising the limit of tax rebate which stands at ₹25,000 to ₹60,000.
Salaried taxpayers are now entitled to claim standard deduction of ₹75,000 which means even if their income is upto ₹12.75 lakh, they wont have to pay any income tax.
|Income
|Tax
|For income between 0-4 lakh
|0 tax
|For income between 4 to 8 lakh
|5 percent tax = ₹20,000
|For income between ₹8-12 lakh
|10 percent tax = ₹40,000
|Total tax
|₹60,000
|Total Rebate under 87A
|(-) 60,000
|Final Tax
|0
“To tax payers upto ₹12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them,” she said during her speech.
“This means tax rebate under 87A which was ₹25,000 has been raised to ₹60,000. For salaried persons, there will be no income tax upto ₹12.75 lakh because there is a standard deduction of ₹75,000,” said CA Pratibha Goyal.
A tax payer in the new tax regime with an income of ₹12 lakh will be entitled to get a benefit of ₹80,000 in income tax (which is equivalent to 100 per cent of tax payable as per current rate).
A person having income of ₹18 lakh will receive a benefit of ₹70,000 in income tax (which is 30 per cent of income tax payable as per current rate).
A person who has an income of ₹25 lakh will receive benefit of ₹1,10,000 (25 per cent of his tax payable as per current rate).
