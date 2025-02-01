Hello User
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2025: No income tax till 12 lakh income. Here's how much you will save
MintGenie

Budget 2025: No income tax till ₹12 lakh income. Here's how much you will save

Vimal Chander Joshi

Budget 2025: Standard deduction has been raised from the current 25,000 to 60,000 now and tax rebate under section 87A which was 25,000 has now been raised to 60,000

Union Budget 2025: There will be no income tax on income upto 12 lakh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2025 announced that there will be no income tax on income upto 12 lakh. This will be done by raising the limit of tax rebate which stands at 25,000 to 60,000.

Salaried taxpayers are now entitled to claim standard deduction of 75,000 which means even if their income is upto 12.75 lakh, they wont have to pay any income tax.

Let us understand how this happens:

Income Tax
For income between 0-4 lakh0 tax
For income between 4 to 8 lakh5 percent tax = 20,000
For income between 8-12 lakh10 percent tax =   40,000
Total tax  60,000
Total Rebate under 87A (-) 60,000
Final Tax 0

“To tax payers upto 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," she said during her speech.

“This means tax rebate under 87A which was 25,000 has been raised to 60,000. For salaried persons, there will be no income tax upto 12.75 lakh because there is a standard deduction of 75,000," said CA Pratibha Goyal.

A tax payer in the new tax regime with an income of 12 lakh will be entitled to get a benefit of 80,000 in income tax (which is equivalent to 100 per cent of tax payable as per current rate).

A person having income of 18 lakh will receive a benefit of 70,000 in income tax (which is 30 per cent of income tax payable as per current rate).

A person who has an income of 25 lakh will receive benefit of 1,10,000 (25 per cent of his tax payable as per current rate).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
