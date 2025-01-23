New vision

Laying the new tracks is part of a new vision 2047 document for the national transporter, under which it expects add 100,000 km of new alignments, including replacements, over the next 25 years costing ₹15-20 trillion. Broken down, this plan targets laying 25,000 km of new tracks over the next five years with an investment of over ₹3.5 trillion, alongside a yearly goal of laying 5,000-5,500 km of new lines.