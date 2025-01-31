From rails to renewables: How each sector is pinning its hopes on Budget 2025
SummaryHere's a look at the expectations and hopes from major sectors from the Budget, as pieced together by Mint's correspondents.
India is set to present its Union budget this year against a backdrop of fragile economic environment, inflationary pressures, global uncertainties, and growing fiscal demands. Policymakers are advocating for a balance between growth stimulus and the need to maintain fiscal discipline. Various stakeholders are emphasizing infrastructure development, job creation, and inclusive growth. Market observers are keenly watching for signals on capital expenditure, consumption, disinvestment, energy transition, and other critical areas as the government explores measures to accelerate reforms.