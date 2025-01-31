From rails to renewables: How each sector is pinning its hopes on Budget 2025

Infrastructure

Infrastructure continues to be a priority sector for the government, especially since the covid-19 pandemic. The government is building on an allocation of ₹11.11 trillion—3.4% of GDP—for capital expenditure in last year’s Budget, marking a notable increase from ₹3 trillion (1.6% of GDP) in 2018–19. This momentum is helping compensate for tepid private investments, but maintaining infrastructure spending at current levels while reducing the deficit to 4.5% presents a significant challenge. The finance minister is weighing demands for sops to boost consumption, creating competing pressures on the Budget.