New Delhi: The government may propose duty cuts in the Union budget for medicines imported to treat cancer and rare diseases, offering relief for patients burdened with the increasing cost of such drugs.

“Drugs for rare disease treatment are very costly, and these are largely imported and hence the treatment cost for the entire medication goes up. Therefore, the plan was discussed in the health ministry to consider a duty cut on rare disease drugs as a budget proposal,” an official aware of the matter said, adding that the aim is to ensure affordability of these drugs.

The official said another proposal was to consider duty exemption for cancer medicines. The official declined to mention which drugs or treatments would benefit from the planned reduction of customs duties. Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.

In 2021, the government introduced the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), which lists 63 ailments in this category and how to tackle them in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

The list includes primary immunodeficiency disorders, Familial Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Gaucher’s Disease, Pompe Disease, Fabry Disease, Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), and Alkaptonuria, or Black Urine Disease.

In March 2023, the Central government fully exempted all drugs and foods for special medical purposes imported for personal use for treatment of all rare diseases listed under the NPRD from basic customs duty. At that time, it said drugs and medicines generally attracted basic customs duty of 10%, while some categories of lifesaving drugs and vaccines were levied a concessional rate of 5% or zero duty.

According to the NPRD, the landscape of rare diseases is constantly changing as there are new rare diseases and conditions identified and reported regularly. In the interim budget in 2024, the Central government announced customs duty exemption for three cancer medicines – Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab.

Financial aid Over 1,100 patients have benefited from government financial support since the introduction of the NPRD policy in 2021. The government provides financial aid of up to ₹50 lakh per patient during the course of treatment at centres of excellence for rare diseases.

Reducing duties on rare disease and cancer drugs is definitely a step in the right direction, said Parveen Jain, senior consultant and head of oncology at Aakash Healthcare in New Delhi.