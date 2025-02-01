NPS Vatsalya Scheme, the children's welfare scheme launched on 18 September 2024, received a boost on Saturday when the Union budget proposed to extend the tax benefits available to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under sub-section (1B) of section 80CCD.

The parent or guardian contributing to the NPS Vatsalya account will be allowed to claim deduction to the extent of the contributions; the maximum deduction limit will remain at ₹50,000. Remember, this deduction is available only in the old tax regime.

The amount on which deduction has been allowed and is received on closure of the account due to the death of the minor shall not be deemed to be the income of the parent or guardian and therefore no income tax will charged on this amount.

The NPS Vatsalya Scheme allows for partial withdrawal from the minor’s account to address certain contingency situations like education, treatment of specified illnesses and disability (of more than 75%) of the minor.

Accordingly, it was also proposed that any income received on partial withdrawal made out of the minor’s account, shall not be included in the total income of the parent or guardian to the extent it does not exceed 25% of the amount of contributions made by him.

The new rules will become effective from 1 April 2026.

How NPS Vatsalya works Parents or guardians can open NPS Vatsalya account on behalf of their children by providing essential documents such as Know Your Customer, the child’s birth certificate, and proof of identity.

One can open it via banks, pension fund houses or e-NPS portal. The money will remain locked for the child until he turns 60. He or she can withdraw 60% of the accumulated corpus as tax-free at 60 years of age, while 40% will convert into annuities.

Upon attaining 18 years of age, the child can exit the scheme or continue. If he or she decides to exit, 80% of the corpus will be utilized to purchase an annuity, while remaining 20% can be availed as a lump sum amount.

Once the child reaches 18 years of age, he or she can continue with the scheme as a standard NPS account. However, a fresh KYC of the subscriber must be carried out within three months of turning major. Contributions to the NPS Tier1 account will be allowed after the submission of fresh KYC.