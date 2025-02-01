Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget 2025 proposed to rationalise tax deduction at source (TDS) by reducing the number of rates and thresholds above which TDS is deducted .
She introduced a number of key reforms with regards to rent payments, remittances, higher education, sale of goods and decriminalisation of offenders.
Senior citizens: Limit for tax deduction on interest for senior citizens has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
Rent payment: The annual limit of 2.40 lakh for TDS on rent is raised to ₹6 lakh.
This means while tenants are supposed to deduct TDS on rent given at the rate of ₹20,000 a month was to be deducted. Now the limit is raised to ₹50,000.
This is supposed to reduce the number of transactions liable to TDS, thus helping small taxpayers receiving small payments.
Remittances: The threshold to collect tax at source on remittances under RBI's liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) is proposed to be increased from ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh.
Higher education: And when someone is paying on remittance for education purposes from a loan taken from a bank, there would be no TCS. The provisions of the higher TDS deduction will apply only in non-PAN cases.
Sale of goods: Currently both TDS and TCS apply on transactions relating to sale of goods. She proposed to omit the TCS.
No criminal penalty: In July 2024, the delay for payment of TDS up to the due date of filing statement was decriminalized. The same relaxation was extended to TCS provisions too.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.