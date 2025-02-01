Hello User
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2025: This is how the new tax rates will impact your tax outgo

Budget 2025: This is how the new tax rates will impact your tax outgo

Vimal Chander Joshi

Budget 2025: A tax payer in the new regime with an income of 12 lakh will get a benefit of 80,000 in tax (which is equivalent to 100 per cent of tax payable as per existing rates).

Budget 2025: A person having income of 18 lakh will save 70,000 as per the new slabs

Union Budget 2025: During the Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new tax rates under the new tax regime.

These are the new rates

0-4 lakh Nil

4 to 8 lakh 5 per cent

8-12 10 percent

12-16 lakh 15 per cent

16-20 lakh 20 percent

20-24 lakh 25 per cent

Above 24 lakh 30 per cent

Tax saving across income categories

If your income is 12,75,000, your tax outgo will be zero whereas it was 80,000 until now.

If your salary income is 15.75 lakh, your tax outgo will be 1.05 lakh whereas earlier it was 1.4 lakh, thus enabling you save 35,000.

And if your salary income is 25,75,000, your tax outgo will be 3.3 lakh unlike 4.4 lakh earlier, thus helping you save Es 1.10 lakh.
Source: CA Pratibha Goyal

Upto 12 lakh: To tax payers upto 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being given apart from the benefit as a result of the slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them.

A tax payer in the new regime with an income of 12 lakh will get a benefit of 80,000 in tax (which is equivalent to 100 per cent of tax payable as per existing rates).

“Tax Rebate which is currently 25,000 has been raised to 60,000. For salaried persons, there will be no income tax upto 12.75 lakh because there is a standard deduction of 75,000," said CA Pratibha Goyal, partner of PD Gupta & Company, a Delhi-based firm.

Upto 18 lakh: A person having income of 18 lakh will get a benefit of 70,000 in tax (30 per cent of tax payable as per existing rates).

Upto 25 lakh: A person with an income of 25 lakh gets a benefit of 1,10,000 (25 per cent of his tax payable as per existing rates).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
