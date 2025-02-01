Budget 2025: There will be no income tax for salaried taxpayers who are earning upto ₹ 12.75 lakh under the new tax regime.

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new income tax slab rates for taxpayers under the new tax regime, offering them tax saving. In Budget 2025, standard deduction has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 while tax rebate has been raised from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000.

As a result of these changes, there will be no income tax for salaried taxpayers who are earning upto ₹12.75 lakh under the new tax regime.

Here we take some specific illustrations based on different income levels.

Let us suppose your income is ₹12,75,000, your tax outgo will now be nil whereas it was ₹80,000 based on current calculation. If your salary income is ₹15.75 lakh, your tax outgo will be ₹1.05 lakh whereas earlier it was ₹1.4 lakh, thus enabling you to save ₹35,000.

And if your salary income is ₹25,75,000, your tax outgo will be ₹3.3 lakh unlike ₹4.4 lakh earlier, thus helping you save ₹1.10 lakh.

Source: CA Pratibha Goyal

Let us understand these different scenarios here: Scenario I: When your income is ₹12.75 lakh, income tax currently stands at ₹80,000. As per the changes introduced today, the tax calculation shows ₹60,000. And thanks to rebates under 87A, this will become zero.

So, you will stand to gain ₹80,000 in this salary bracket, as the above table shows.

Scenario II: When your income is ₹15.75 lakh, income tax is ₹1.4 lakh. But with the changes being in force, the income tax will be ₹1.05 lakh. So, your tax saving is ₹35,000.

Scenario III: When your income is ₹25.75 lakh, income tax, as per the current rate is ₹4.4 lakh. The new tax slab computes ₹3.3 lakh.

So, your tax saving is ₹1.1 lakh in this salary bracket, shows the table above.