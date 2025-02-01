Hello User
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2025: This is what you stand to gain in tax savings across different salary brackets

Budget 2025: This is what you stand to gain in tax savings across different salary brackets

Vimal Chander Joshi

Budget 2025: There will be no income tax for salaried taxpayers who are earning upto 12.75 lakh under the new tax regime.

There will be no income tax on income upto 12.75 lakh.

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new income tax slab rates for taxpayers under the new tax regime, offering them tax saving. In Budget 2025, standard deduction has been raised from 50,000 to 75,000 while tax rebate has been raised from 25,000 to 60,000.

As a result of these changes, there will be no income tax for salaried taxpayers who are earning upto 12.75 lakh under the new tax regime.

Here we take some specific illustrations based on different income levels.

Let us suppose your income is 12,75,000, your tax outgo will now be nil whereas it was 80,000 based on current calculation. If your salary income is 15.75 lakh, your tax outgo will be 1.05 lakh whereas earlier it was 1.4 lakh, thus enabling you to save 35,000.

And if your salary income is 25,75,000, your tax outgo will be 3.3 lakh unlike 4.4 lakh earlier, thus helping you save 1.10 lakh.
Source: CA Pratibha Goyal

Let us understand these different scenarios here:

Scenario I: When your income is 12.75 lakh, income tax currently stands at 80,000. As per the changes introduced today, the tax calculation shows 60,000. And thanks to rebates under 87A, this will become zero.

So, you will stand to gain 80,000 in this salary bracket, as the above table shows.

Scenario II: When your income is 15.75 lakh, income tax is 1.4 lakh. But with the changes being in force, the income tax will be 1.05 lakh. So, your tax saving is 35,000.

Scenario III: When your income is 25.75 lakh, income tax, as per the current rate is 4.4 lakh. The new tax slab computes 3.3 lakh.

So, your tax saving is 1.1 lakh in this salary bracket, shows the table above.

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
