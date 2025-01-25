Budget 2025: As India awaits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the upcoming Budget 2025-26 on February 1, 2025, here is everything you need to know ahead of the Union Budget, from key terms to interesting facts.
This year's budget announcement will mark the second full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government since they were re-elected in 2024.
1. India's first budget was presented by RK Shanmukham Chetty in 1947, after the country's independence, marking a seven-and-a-half-year budget announcement to battle the nation's economic headwinds.
2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman still holds the title for the longest budget speech in 2020 which was a 2.42 hour budget announcement on February 1, 2020.
3. Halwa ceremony is a traditional ceremony in which every year, “halwa” which is a traditional Indian dessert, is prepared and served to officials and staff members of the finance ministry who are involved in preparing the budget. It is one of the longest-standing traditions still followed by the government.
4. In 1950, under Finance Minister John Mathai, the Union Budget was leaked during the printing process. After the leak, the printing process was shifted from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Minto Road. Later, in 1980, it was shifted to the North Block basement.
5. Till 1955, the Union Budget was exclusively in English, then after 1955-56, the annual financial document was presented in both English and Hindi. This tradition was initiated by Finance Minister, CD Deshmukh.
