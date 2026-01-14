Budget 2026-27: Road ministry outlay to remain flat in push for private capital
Subhash Narayan 5 min read 14 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
With the NHAI set to float another InvIT to service its debt, the government aims to pu the road builder to attract private capital to fund highway construction.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The Centre may maintain the road ministry’s allocation at nearly the same level as ₹2.72 trillion in 2025-26 in the Union Budget 2026-27, aiming to shift focus towards attracting private investment, even amid slowing highway construction, according to two officials close to the discussions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story