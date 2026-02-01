Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2026: How robust non-tax revenues help the Centre salvage tax shortfall, in charts

Budget 2026: How robust non-tax revenues help the Centre salvage tax shortfall, in charts

Nandita Venkatesan

Slower nominal GDP growth and tax cuts dented FY26 collections, forcing conservative tax assumptions in Budget 2026, even as strong non-tax revenues gave the Centre breathing room.

Under Indian income tax law, merely acquiring shares of an Indian company does not create an immediate tax obligation.
Gift this article

The Union Budget presented on Sunday confirms a trend that has been building through FY26: the government is contending with a sizeable tax shortfall in the current fiscal year, as collections fall short of budgeted expectations.

The Union Budget presented on Sunday confirms a trend that has been building through FY26: the government is contending with a sizeable tax shortfall in the current fiscal year, as collections fall short of budgeted expectations.

Slower nominal GDP growth in FY26, coupled with revenue foregone from earlier cuts in income tax and the goods and services tax (GST), has squeezed receipts. Against this backdrop, Budget 2026 adopts a more conservative stance on tax projections, pegging gross tax revenue growth at 8% in FY27, down from the 10.8% assumed for FY26.

Slower nominal GDP growth in FY26, coupled with revenue foregone from earlier cuts in income tax and the goods and services tax (GST), has squeezed receipts. Against this backdrop, Budget 2026 adopts a more conservative stance on tax projections, pegging gross tax revenue growth at 8% in FY27, down from the 10.8% assumed for FY26.

That caution, however, is partly offset by an unexpectedly strong showing in non-tax revenues, which has given the Centre some fiscal breathing room.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | The arithmetic behind India’s calm on its fisc — for now

Gross tax revenues, the backbone of government receipts, are estimated to have grown 7.41% year-on-year in FY26, according to revised estimates in the budget documents. At 40.78 trillion, collections reached 95.5% of the budget estimate of 42.7 trillion, implying a shortfall of nearly 2 trillion against the official target.

For FY27, gross tax revenues have been pegged at 44.04 trillion.

Direct, indirect mix

Income tax collections, which account for nearly a third in gross tax revenues, have been pegged at 14.7 trillion for FY27, a 12% year-on-year growth. Goods and services tax collections – the second biggest head in the tax pie – is pegged at 10.2 trillion for FY27, a fall of 2.6% year-on-year compared with FY26 revised estimates.

Excise duties, though, have been a saviour in an otherwise sombre tax environment, with revised estimates for FY26 coming in at 3.4 trillion, 106% of budget estimates, and the government pegging the FY27 figure at 3.9 trillion. Last year, excise duty was hiked on petrol and diesel by 2 per litre each, even as retail prices stayed the same.

Nonetheless, a strong performance of non-tax revenues will potentially help the Centre offset the impact of the shortfall. Non-tax revenues have exceeded expectations in FY26. The collections are at nearly 115% of this fiscal’s budget estimates of 5.8 trillion.

These revenues though have been pegged at 6.7 trillion for FY27, falling 0.2% year-on-year compared to FY26 revised estimates on the back of a high base.

Dividends and profits transferred by public-sector entities remained robust, totalling 3.76 trillion in FY26, a year-on-year increase of 21.8%. The Budget FY26 had estimated 3.3 trillion in dividend income from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public-sector financial institutions. The FY27 projection of 3.91 trillion signals continued optimism on this front.

Disinvestment receipts are seeing green shoots. The government has earned 0.34 trillion in disinvestment receipts in FY26. Though this is short of the annual target of 0.47 trillion, the figure is nearly double of the amount earned in FY25. With more stake sales lined up, the government has put out optimistic figures for FY27 with disinvestments projected to nearly double to 0.8 trillion in FY27.

In FY27, all eyes will be on whether the tax cuts will translate into a pickup in consumption, and stronger GDP growth will help boost tax collections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint. She has a keen interest in simplifying public data sets to help drive sound discourse and policymaking. Her work experience spans across journalism and health policy research. She was part of Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list for her work in making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.