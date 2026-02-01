Disinvestment receipts are seeing green shoots. The government has earned ₹0.34 trillion in disinvestment receipts in FY26. Though this is short of the annual target of ₹0.47 trillion, the figure is nearly double of the amount earned in FY25. With more stake sales lined up, the government has put out optimistic figures for FY27 with disinvestments projected to nearly double to ₹0.8 trillion in FY27.