Govt eyes dual allocations for MGNREGA, new rural jobs scheme in transition year
Vijay C Roy 5 min read 21 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
A proposed allocation of ₹1.51 trillion for VB-G RAM G has been made for the coming financial year, of which ₹95,600 crore will be contributed by the Centre.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Even as a two-decade-old welfare employment scheme is set to be replaced by a new one, the upcoming Union budget may carve out separate allocations for both schemes to ensure there are no gaps in jobs during the transition period, according to the minister in charge of rural development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story