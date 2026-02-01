Home hurdles

A common person’s aspiration of owning a home is slowly fading in India. Affordable housing has been squeezed out due to rising land prices, escalating construction costs and a ‘premiumization’ trend that saw builders pivot towards luxury homes with higher profit margins in the post-pandemic period. Consequently, there has been a sharp decline in the availability and supply of affordable houses, with the launch-to-sales ratio falling well below 1 and dropping to 0.36 in 2025, signalling acute supply shortages.