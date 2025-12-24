Budget 2026: Rail safety outlay likely to top ₹1.3 trillion amid scrutiny on accidents
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 24 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
The Union budget for FY27 may earmark a record ₹1.3 trillion for rail safety, nearly half of Indian Railways’ capital expenditure, amid persistent concerns over accidents and slow rollout of protection systems.
NEW DELHI : As scrutiny over train accidents mounts, the Centre is considering its biggest-ever outlay on rail safety, with allocations likely to cross ₹1.3 trillion in FY27, according to two people aware of the development.
