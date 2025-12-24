“There is no shortage of funds for Indian Railways, whether for safety, renewal of tracks, new rolling stock or station development," said Shubhranshu, a railroad professional and former chief of Rail Wheel Plant, Bela, who also led the design and production team of the Vande Bharat Express. “Over ₹1 trillion each is already committed towards Kavach, track renewals, upgradation and new rolling stock over the next few years," he said.