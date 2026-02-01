Budget 2026: Read Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full Union Budget 2026 speech here

Budget 2026 speech full text: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of measures in her ninth consecutive Union Budget, presented in Parliament today. The measures are aimed at pushing India's Viksit Bharat vision forward. However, for individual taxpayers, there were no changes announced to income tax slabs.
In her Budget speech, FM Sitharaman outlined three ‘kartavyas’ or duties to expedite the country's economic progress. These are:
On the sacred occasion of Magha Purnima and the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, I present the Budget for the year 2026-2027.
Reform Express
- Our Government has undertaken comprehensive economic reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and accelerating growth. After the Prime Minister’s announcement on Independence Day in 2025, over 350 reforms have been rolled out. These include GST simplification, notification of Labour Codes, and rationalisation of mandatory Quality Control Orders. High Level Committees have been formed and in parallel, the Central Government is working with the State Governments on deregulation and reducing compliance requirements.
- The Reform Express is well on its way and will maintain its momentum to help us fulfil our kartavya.
I now move to the specific proposals.
16th Finance Commission
- On 17th November 2025, the 16th Finance Commission submitted its report to the President. As mandated under Article 281 of the Constitution, the Government is to lay the Report along with the Explanatory Memorandum on the Action Taken Report on the recommendations of the Commission in Parliament. The Government has accepted the recommendation of the Commission to retain the vertical share of devolution at 41%. As recommended by the Commission, I have provided ₹1.4 lakh crore to the States for the FY 2026-27 as Finance Commission Grants. These include Rural and Urban Local Body and Disaster Management Grants.
Fiscal Consolidation
- Government has been delivering on our fiscal commitments consistently without compromising on social needs. To strive towards accepted standards of fiscal management, in Budget 2025-26, I had indicated that the Central Government would target reaching a debt-to-GDP ratio of 50±1 percent by 2030-31.
- In line with this, the debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 percent of GDP in BE 2026-27, compared to 56.1 percent of GDP in RE 2025-26. A declining debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually free up resources for priority sector expenditure by reducing the outgo on interest payments.
- One of the main operational instruments for debt targeting is the fiscal deficit. I am happy to inform this august House that I have fulfilled my commitment made in FY 2021-22 to reduce fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26. In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at par with BE of 2025-26 at 4.4 percent of GDP. In line with the new fiscal prudence path of debt consolidation, the fiscal deficit in BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 percent of GDP.
Revised Estimates 2025-26
- The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts
are ₹34 lakh crore of which the Centre’s net tax receipts
are ₹26.7 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is ₹49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about
₹11 lakh crore.
Budget Estimates 2026-27
- Coming to 2026-27, the non-debt receipts and the
total expenditure are estimated as ₹36.5 lakh crore
and ₹53.5 lakh crore respectively. The Centre’s net tax receipts are estimated at ₹28.7 lakh crore.
- To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at ₹11.7 lakh crore. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at ₹17.2 lakh crore.
I will now move to Part B.
Ease of Living
- I propose that any interest awarded by the
Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from Income Tax, and any TDS on this account will be done away with.
- I propose to reduce TCS rate on the sale of overseas tour program package from the current 5 percent
and 20 percent to 2 percent without any stipulation of amount.
- I propose to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 percent to 2 percent.
- Supply of manpower services is proposed to be specifically brought within the ambit of payment to contractors for the purpose of TDS to avoid ambiguity. Thus, TDS on these services will be at the rate of either 1 percent or 2 percent only.
- I propose a scheme for small taxpayers wherein
a rule-based automated process will enable obtaining a lower or nil deduction certificate instead of filing an application with the assessing officer.
- For the ease of taxpayers holding securities in multiple companies, I propose to enable depositories to accept Form 15G or Form 15H from the investor and provide it directly to various relevant companies.
- I propose to extend time available for revising returns from 31st December to up to 31st March with the payment of a nominal fee.
- I also propose to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns. Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till 31st July and non-audit business cases or trusts are proposed to be allowed timetill 31st August.
- TDS on the sale of immovable property by a
non-resident is proposed to be deducted and deposited through resident buyer’s PAN based challan instead of requiring TAN.
- To address practical issues of small taxpayers like students, young professionals, tech employees, relocated NRIs, and such others, I propose to introduce a one-time 6-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for these taxpayers to disclose income or assets below a certain size.
- This scheme would be applicable for two categories of taxpayers namely,
(A) who did not disclose their overseas income or asset and
(B) who disclosed their overseas income and/or paid due tax, but could not declare the asset acquired.
For category (A), the limit of undisclosed income/asset is proposed to be up to 1 crore rupees. They need to pay 30 percent of Fair Market Value of asset or 30 percent of undisclosed income as tax and 30 percent as additional income tax in lieu of penalty and would thereby get immunity from prosecution.
For category (B), asset value is proposed to be
up to 5 crore rupees. Here, immunity from both penalty and prosecution will be available with the payment of fee
of 1 lakh rupees.
New export opportunities
- To support Indian fishermen to fully harness the economic value of marine resources beyond our territorial waters, the following measures will be taken.
- Fish catch by an Indian fishing vessel in Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or on the High Seas will be made free of duty.
- Landing of such fish on foreign port will be treated as export of goods.
Safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and transshipment.
- To support aspirations of India’s small businesses, artisans and start-ups to access global markets through e-commerce, I am pleased to announce complete removal of the current value cap of ₹10 lakh per consignment on courier exports. In addition, handling of rejected and returned consignments will be improved with effective use of technology for identifying such consignments.
Ease of Living
- I propose to revise provisions governing baggage clearance during international travel to address genuine concerns of passengers. The revised rules will enhance duty-free allowances in line with the present-day travel realities and provide clarity in temporary carriage of goods brought in or taken out.
- There are honest taxpayers who are willing to settle disputes by paying all their dues. But they get deterred due to negative connotation associated with penalty. They will now be able close cases by paying an additional amount in lieu of penalty.
Honourable Speaker Sir, with this, I commend the Budget to this august House.