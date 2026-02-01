Budget 2026 restricts tax exemption on sovereign gold bonds

To streamline the tax benefits of the Sovereign Gold Bond or SGBs, budget 2026 has proposed an amendment that restricts capital gains tax exemptions only to original subscribers. This change effectively ends the tax-free status for secondary buyers or those who purchase SGBs from the stock exchange or from other investors after the initial allotment.

Starting 1 April 2026, the exemption from capital gains at the time of redemption will be available only to investors who buy SGBs directly during the primary issuance and hold them continuously until maturity. “A primary buyer is someone who subscribes to the bond during the original RBI window via banks, post offices, or online platforms. A secondary buyer picks up the bond later from the market,” explained CA Himank Singla, partner at SBHS & Associates.

Advertisement

Also Read | How poll-bound states stand to gain from Budget despite no specific proposals

Under the proposed amendment to section 70(1)(x), the capital gains tax exemption on redemption of SGBs will be available only where the bond is subscribed at the time of original issue and is held continuously by that same investor till maturity. This means that only the primary buyer who does not transfer the bond at any stage will continue to enjoy full exemption from capital gains tax on redemption by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he said.

“The exemption on capital gains on SGBs was available to both primary and secondary buyers if held till maturity. The benefit has been removed for secondary buyers,” notes Harshal Bhuta, partner at P. R. Bhuta & Co. CAs.

What it means for investors “SGBs bought from the secondary market will be liable for capital gains tax rates. This would imply a 12.5% long-term capital gains tax rate if held for more than 12 months and the slab rate if held for less than 12 months,” said Balwant Jain, Mumbai-based tax and investment expert.

Advertisement

According to Amit Maheshwari, managing partner, AKM Global, the government is no longer issuing SGBs, and so people are largely buying SGBs in the secondary market.

“Till now, there was no tax (capital gains) if the bonds were held to maturity,” said Maheshwari. “But given the performance of gold prices and unhedged liability that it may have created for the government, capital gains tax has been introduced for secondary buyers even if SGBs are held to maturity.”

This is a dampener as so many people would have bought SGBs in the secondary market and now will have to pay long-term capital gains tax at 12.5% and short-term capital gains at slab rates, he added. Essentially, the change narrows the appeal of SGBs in the secondary market.

Advertisement

“Notably, the 2.5% annual interest paid on SGBs remains fully taxable for all categories of holders, as per existing laws,” said Singla.

The amendment reinforces the government’s intent to reward long-term, primary subscribers rather than market traders.

Other investment-related changes The budget also introduced an important change to the taxation of employer contributions to employee benefits above a threshold.

“So far, the employer’s share of contribution in excess of 12% to the provident fund was taxable. Further, the employer’s share of the total contribution towards PF, superannuation fund and the NPS in excess of ₹7.5 lakh was also taxable. This created a lot of confusion. Now the 12% limit has been deleted; in other words, it is simplified to clarify that the employer’s contribution in excess of ₹7.5 lakh will be taxable as income in the hands of the employee. This brings clarity and avoids any double taxation,” said Sonu Iyer, tax partner and national leader, people advisory services, EY India.

Advertisement

Changes were also made to plug a tax loophole. “Earlier, if the taxpayer could prove that equity shares or mutual fund units were bought using a loan, the interest cost could be used as a deduction against dividend income. However, the new budget proposals remove this provision,” said Nitesh Buddhadev, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant and founder of Nimit Consultancy.

The budget proposed that investors holding securities of multiple companies—and earning dividend income or interest income—will now just have to submit form 15G or form 15H to the depository, rather than to each of the companies.

Form 15H is required to be submitted by senior citizens seeking exemption on tax deduction at source (TDS) on dividend or interest income. It is a self-declaration form stating that their total income is below the taxable limit and, hence, TDS can be exempted. Form 15G is required to be submitted by non-senior citizens for the same exemption.

Advertisement