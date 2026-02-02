Budget 2026 seeks to make tax regime less adversarial, more predictable: official
Through changes to assessment and penalty procedures, alongside selective exemptions and relaxed safe harbour norms, the government is seeking to make the tax system less adversarial and more predictable—both for individuals and for multinational companies.
NEW DELHI : The fiscal year 2027 (FY27) Union budget signals a broader reset in India’s tax policy, combining efforts to reduce disputes and ease compliance for domestic taxpayers with targeted measures to offer greater certainty to global investors in strategic sectors.