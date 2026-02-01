Budget 2026 Simplified: Get your personalized summary in under 10 seconds with Mint

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her ninth consecutive Union Budget on 1 February 2026. Dubbed as ‘Yuva Shakti-Driven Budget’, the Union Budget focused on comprehensive economic reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and accelerating growth.

FM Sitharaman unveiled a wide-ranging set of proposals in the Union Budget 2026, covering everything from direct tax reforms to customs duty adjustments and several other measures aimed at shaping the India economy. With the official budget document spanning over 200 pages, it can be overwhelming for individuals and businesses alike to understand what truly matters to them.