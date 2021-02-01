Budget 2021: Aims to bring down fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, on Monday, proposed a gradual fiscal consolidation path to bring down fiscal deficit to 4.5% by FY26, signalling a counter-cyclical fiscal policy to boost medium-term economic growth.

For Budget FY22, she has pegged fiscal deficit at 6.8% of GDP, down from 9.5% of GDP in FY21. The finance minister will also introduce amendments to the FRBM Act to make necessary changes in the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

Accepting the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (FFC), the minister has increased the ceiling for state borrowing to 4% from 3% allowed earlier, with the facility to allow additional 0.5% conditional borrowing. The FFC’s recommendation to retain 41% share of states in the divisible pool of taxes was also accepted by the government.

The high level of committed expenditure of ₹34.83 trillion including ₹5.54 trillion capex with a 34.5% jump will increase the medium-term growth potential for the economy. The finance minister’s commitment to continue with transparency in fiscal matters will make critics and rating agencies happy. Sitharaman has said that she will no longer borrow from National Small Savings Fund for Food Corp. of India and has budgeted for it from the Consolidated Fund of India itself. States will be fairly happy with the announcements including the finance minister’s announcement of ₹1.18 trillion revenue deficit grants. However, it will be crucial to see the tax revenue assumptions of the government.

While the finance ministry started FY21 with a fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP, the coronavirus pandemic upended all budget calculations. The huge spurt in fiscal deficit in FY21 could be due to the significant dip in gross tax revenue. Analysts were expecting fiscal deficit at 7-7.5% of GDP in FY21. By allowing fiscal deficit to remain at a high of 6.8% of GDP, the government has signalled an expansionary fiscal stance to support a nascent recovery after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Asia’s third-largest economy.

