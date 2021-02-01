Budget 2021: Aims to bring down fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26

The high level of committed expenditure of ₹34.83 trillion including ₹5.54 trillion capex with a 34.5% jump will increase the medium-term growth potential for the economy. The finance minister’s commitment to continue with transparency in fiscal matters will make critics and rating agencies happy. Sitharaman has said that she will no longer borrow from National Small Savings Fund for Food Corp. of India and has budgeted for it from the Consolidated Fund of India itself. States will be fairly happy with the announcements including the finance minister’s announcement of ₹1.18 trillion revenue deficit grants. However, it will be crucial to see the tax revenue assumptions of the government.

