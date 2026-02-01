Budget 2026: Extensive duty exemptions on equipment to boost renewable energy ecosystem

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a slew of exemptions on basic customs duty for equipment and raw material imported to develop a domestic clean power ecosystem.

Among the equipment exempted from BCD are capital goods required to make lithium ion cells for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and for nuclear power plants, and machinery to process critical minerals. The exemptions are aimed at cutting costs in these sectors.

“These measures will significantly lower capital costs for domestic battery production, making ‘Make in India’ energy storage solutions globally competitive,” said Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, which makes raw material for cell manufacturing.

Sodium antimonate, a white power used for manufacturing solar glass, has also been exempted from BCD. This raw material, which is used to enhance the transparency of glass used in solar panels, attracts a 7.5% import duty. The exemption can cut the cost of glass used to make solar panels.

The entire value of biogas used to make blended compressed natural gas (CNG) has been exempted for the purpose of calculating central excise duty. This will result in biogas blended CNG attracting lower taxes, promoting its adoption.

Competitive tariffs The exemptions of BCD on capital goods for cell manufacturing and nuclear power plants “can aid in the tariff competitiveness of BESS as well as nuclear power projects in India,” said Ankit Jain, vice president & co group head - corporate ratings at ICRA.

The increased allocation for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the continued focus on PM Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan will support renewable capacity addition in the country, he said.