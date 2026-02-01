BUDGET: Finance ministry proposes norms to ease foreign investments into India

Mumbai: The Union government proposed a slew of measures to facilitate foreign investment in India, which may simplify cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&As), boost inflows and ease the conduct of business in the country, according to industry executives.

“The central government has proposed a comprehensive review of the foreign exchange management non-debt instruments rules to create a more contemporary and user-friendly framework for foreign investments consistent with India’s evolving economic priorities,” said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the FY26-27 budget speech on Sunday.

The Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) regulations govern how global financial and strategic investors invest in the country. The Act was enacted to regulate foreign exchange transactions, external trade, and payments, and to promote the orderly development of the Indian forex market. It facilitates cross-border transactions and controls currency flow.

Sitharaman announced the revamp of Fema rules, expected to make it easier for foreign entities to invest in the country.

The proposals come as India seeks to deepen its integration with global markets while making cross-border transaction flows simpler, transparent and more compliant. The last year alone has seen several prominent deals, including Japan’s MUFG buying a stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion, Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co.’s billion-dollar deal in Samman Capital, Japan’s Mizuho's stake in Avendus and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.’s stake in Yes Bank.

Lawyers and industry executives also believe that these measures augur well for the broader ecosystem. While India’s corporate bond market has been growing, its penetration has been significantly lower than that of global peers, Divaspati Singh, partner at Khaitan & Co., explained. “The announcements to liberalise the non-debt rules and also include TRS (total return swap) on corporate bonds will certainly iron out any regulatory creases impacting the growth,” he said.

The timeliness of these measures matters, as it is expected to drive more patient and long-term capital from global investors, even as macroeconomic uncertainties persist.

Sameer Sah, partner at Khaitan & Co., said that the government’s decision to modernize the foreign investment framework—including a comprehensive review of the non-debt instruments regime and the rationalisation of compliance—is extremely welcome. “It will help global investors to structure deals with greater predictability, and will materially ease cross-border M&A execution,” Sah said.

PwC India’s partner Anshul Jain also alluded to the ease in norms. “This is a welcome move, and depending on the coverage of the review, it could help ease many issues that could help smooth FDI into the country and related compliances,” he said.

Over the years, the government has been steadily reforming the capital account framework and gradually easing norms for foreign investors. “The proposed overhaul of the non-debt rules could also be for the same intent. This also ties in with the government’s aim to deepen the corporate bond market. Perhaps, this is a way to increase penetration in convertible instruments and also reduce the compliances connected with investing in India,” Singh explained.