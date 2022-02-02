Budget for FY23 is neither populist nor sensational

Needless to say, there are challenges in raising the finances that will be required. FM Sitharaman has talked about adopting innovative ways of raising this corpus though she has not enunciated it in entirety. The good news is that tax collections, especially GST, has gone up to record levels indicating a return of robustness in the economy. Besides, the government has plans to raise 1.75 trillion through monetization of public sector assets, which has kickstarted with the sale of Air India and Neelachal Ispat Nigam. The other means for the government to mobilise funds will be through the 5G spectrum sale which is also slated to be initiated in the current financial year.