Business News/ Budget / Centre balances fiscal discipline with robust capital spending, support to states

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The budget projected a nominal GDP growth of 10.1% in FY26, which will swell the size of the economy to $4.1 trillion. Fiscal deficit - the difference between spending and revenue - for FY26 is projected at 15.6 trillion or 4.4% of the nominal GDP, a notch better than the 4.5% committed earlier.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26. (HT)

New Delhi: The Union budget for FY26 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday sought to signal prime minister Narendra Modi administration’s commitment to fiscal consolidation, infrastructure creation and support to states for building roads, highways and utilities.

A robust 20% growth in personal income tax achieved in FY25 helped Sitharaman to offer income tax relief to individuals under the new tax regime at the cost of 1 trillion to the exchequer from FY26 onwards and yet balance spending and revenue receipts in FY26, both of which are projected to grow at 7.4% annually.

The budget projected a nominal GDP growth of 10.1% in FY26, which will swell the size of the economy to $4.1 trillion. Fiscal deficit - the difference between spending and revenue - for the next financial year starting 1 April is projected at 15.6 trillion or 4.4% of the nominal GDP, a notch better than the 4.5% committed earlier.

In FY25, the government expects to limit fiscal deficit to 4.8% of GDP, slightly better than the 4.9% originally estimated.

Fiscal deficit estimates for this year and the next indicate the priority of the government to adhere to fiscal prudence, said Subodh Dandawate, associate director - regulatory services at Nexdigm, a business and professional services company.

The Centre will borrow 11.5 trillion from the market in FY26, slightly below the borrowing estimate for the current financial year of 11.62 trillion. It will also tap sources like small savings schemes for financing the 15.6 trillion fiscal deficit.

The Centre’s corporate tax collection is expected to grow 10.4% in FY26 to 10.82 trillion, while personal income tax revenue is likely to rise at 14.4% in the next financial year to 14.38 trillion. The Centre’s GST revenue collection is projected to grow at 10.9% to 11.78 crore.

The Centre’s excise duty revenue receipt from petrol and diesel is expected to grow at a slower pace of 3.9%, while customs duty collection is expected to increase by 2.2%.

The government's food subsidy bill is likely to inch up to 2 trillion in FY26, but petroleum and fertilizer subsidy will remain a notch below this year’s spending. Overall, subsidy bill will stay nearly unchanged at 3.83 trillion next fiscal year.

In addition to the Centre’s capital expenditure of 11.2 trillion earmarked for FY26, a 10% jump from the 10.18 trillion spending being done this fiscal, states will be given 1.5 trillion for making capital expenditure next year as a special assistance.

The government’s effective capital expenditure, which includes both the Centre and the states, is projected at 15.5 trillion in FY26, up from 13.18 trillion being spent this year, which is slightly below the original estimate for this year. National polls last year came in the way of the government to spend the earmarked funds fully.

The Centre's effective capital expenditure includes spending that is not classified as capital spending, but leads to asset creation. For example, spending under the rural jobs guarantee scheme. It also includes the Centre's assistance to states to build infrastructure.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.
