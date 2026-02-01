Budget FY27: Centre to borrow gross of ₹17.2 trillion in FY27, fiscal deficit seen at 4.3%

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's federal government will borrow a record 17.2 trillion rupees ($187.63 billion) in 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in her budget speech on Sunday, above most market estimates.

The country's net market borrowing will stand at 11.70 trillion rupees for next fiscal, marginally lower from that in fiscal year 2025-26, the finance minister said.

The government, which has shifted to a debt-to-GDP ratio target for fiscal policy, aims to bring down this ratio to 55.6% in next fiscal year, which leads to a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of gross domestic product.

The metric, which measures the gap between government spending and revenue, is closely watched for its impact on borrowing needs, debt levels and market confidence.

India's bond yields have risen over the past few months as large federal and state government borrowings have overwhelmed demand for government debt.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is slightly higher since February a year ago, despite 125 basis points of policy rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India.

Market participants were expecting gross borrowings in the range of 16 trillion rupees to 17.50 trillion rupees, with the median of a Reuters poll of 35 economists at 16.3 trillion rupees.

Traders fear the heavy supply of central and state debt could overwhelm demand and keep yields elevated, even after the Reserve Bank of India's unprecedented support, including record bond purchases and foreign-exchange swaps to inject liquidity into the banking system.

Government bond markets were closed on Sunday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield could see a further uptick when trading resumes on Monday.