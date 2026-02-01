Budget FY27: India approves second semiconductor scheme, electronics incentive increased to ₹40,000 crore

NEW DELHI: India approved a second tranche of its semiconductor incentive programme, India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0), in the Union Budget 2026-27. The scheme aims to move domestic companies up the value chain by supporting the design of full-stack Indian intellectual property and strengthening the country’s chip supply ecosystem.

The Centre will also expand the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS) to a net outlay of ₹40,000 crore, less than a year after the programme was rolled out, underscoring the government’s push to deepen electronics manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

Advertisement

Announcing the measures in her Budget speech on 1 February, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 expanded India’s semiconductor sector capabilities. Building on this, we will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full-stack Indian IP, and fortify supply chains. We will also focus on industrial research and training centres to develop technology and skilled workforce.”

On the electronics components outlay, Sitharaman added, “The ECMS launched in April 2025 with an outlay of 22919 crore, already has investment commitments at double the target. We propose to increase the outlay to 40000 crore to capitalize on this momentum.”

ISM 2.0 is expected to place greater emphasis on semiconductor components and allied capabilities, building on fabrication plants and chip testing and packaging units approved under the first tranche of the mission.

Advertisement

The ECMS programme, which accepted applications until 30 September last year, has already cleared three tranches, including its largest approval of ₹27,166 crore in investments from Tata Group, auto-parts major Motherson, and Taiwan’s contract manufacturer Foxconn on 2 January.

With the enhanced allocation, the ministry of electronics and information technology is expected to approve additional projects through 2026.

The higher allocation is expected to support local production of critical components and further strengthen upstream electronics manufacturing, with potential spillovers into semiconductors and advanced electronics, analysts said.

Electronics manufacturers and assemblers likely to benefit include Dixon Technologies, Bharat Electronics, Tata Electronics, and Camlin Fine Sciences; component makers such as Jabil Circuit India, TE Connectivity India, Uno Minda, and Meena Electrotech; and contract manufacturing/EMS suppliers like HFCL, Ni-Tech Solutions, and Syrma SGS Technologies, according to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Advertisement

Divam Sharma, co-founder and fund manager at Green Portfolio PMS, said the continued policy focus on electronics manufacturing and semiconductors is a “structurally positive development” and part of a multi-year strategy that markets tend to reward. India’s expanding electronics export base is already translating into improving order books and capacity additions for several EMS and component makers, supporting better earnings visibility over the medium to long term.

Semiconductor push So far, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved 68 projects under ECMS, with cumulative investments reaching ₹96,430 crore. Earlier approvals included seven projects worth ₹5,532 crore on 27 October and 17 projects worth ₹7,172 crore on 17 November, prior to the largest tranche cleared on 2 January.

Advertisement

On 2 October last year, union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India had received double the projected investment proposals from the private sector, with 249 proposals totaling ₹1.15 trillion submitted by the first application deadline.