Budget 2026: 17 cancer medicines to become cheaper as Sitharaman announces basic customs duty exemption

Rendering relief for cancer patients, 17 life-saving drugs have been fully exempted from basic customs duty, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday. Additionally, seven more medicines will be brought under customs duty relief, the Finance Minister said.

The move seeks to lower the cost of critical cancer treatments and expand access to vital medicines, especially for patients who rely on imported drugs for advanced and complex cancers.

"To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, I propose to exempt basic customs duty on 17 drugs or medicines. I propose also to add 7 more rare diseases for the purposes of exempting import duties on personal import of drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes used in their treatment," she said.

Under the indirect tax proposals for 2026–27 focused on enhancing “ease of living”, the government has cut the tariff on all dutiable goods imported for personal use by half—from 20 per cent to 10 per cent—according to details shared by the PIB.

“India's disease burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer and auto-immune diseases. Biological medicines are key to longevity and quality of life at affordable costs,” she added.

These relief measures aim to ease costs for patients, especially those receiving cancer care, and also widen the scope of duty-free personal imports of medicines and food meant for special medical purposes in the treatment of rare diseases.

The Finance Minister further outlined initiatives to boost traditional medicine infrastructure, including setting up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgrading AYUSH pharmacies and drug-testing laboratories to enhance skilled manpower, and expanding the “WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine” in Jamnagar.

