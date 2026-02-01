Budget 2026 report card on exports, textiles, and startups
A five-part data series on how the Budget 2026 performed on 15 key concerns the country faces. This part covers exports, textiles, and startups.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026–27 on Sunday, against the backdrop of renewed geo-economic disruptions affecting India. With these pressures likely to spill into the coming financial year, the Budget offers a window into how the government plans to respond to a set of pressing challenges. In this five-part series, we use charts to examine the Budget’s response to these pressures across 15 key concerns.
This part looks at exports, textiles, and startups. Each topic has a pair of charts—one presenting the context the budget faced and the other showing what the Budget delivered.