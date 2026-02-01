Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026–27 on Sunday, against the backdrop of renewed geo-economic disruptions affecting India. With these pressures likely to spill into the coming financial year, the Budget offers a window into how the government plans to respond to a set of pressing challenges. In this five-part series, we use charts to examine the Budget’s response to these pressures across 15 key concerns. This part looks at exports, textiles, and startups. Each topic has a pair of charts—one presenting the context the budget faced and the other showing what the Budget delivered.