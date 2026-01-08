Millions of girls fall out of India’s education system after school, simply because there is no safe and affordable place for them to live near college. To plug this gap, the Centre is weighing a national programme to build girls’ hostels in districts with an outlay of about ₹10,000 crore in the upcoming Union budget, according to two government officials aware of the matter.
A place to stay near college: Centre’s plan to keep girls in higher education
SummaryProposal envisages at least one dedicated hostel for girl students in each of India’s 806 districts over the next five years.
