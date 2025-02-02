Budget
Budget winds fill the sails of retail investors. Will it last?
SummaryAmong the stocks that experienced an increase in retail ownership on a sequential basis, almost 50% saw a rise in their stock prices on Budget day, extending gains up to 20%.
Retail investors who had been strategically accumulating stocks during the market's 7.3% decline in the December quarter, betting on a rebound, were rewarded with the unveiling of the Union budget.
