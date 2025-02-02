Budget winds fill the sails of retail investors. Will it last?

This positive market reaction after the budget announcements was only the third since 2019, including interim budgets, for retail investors. The only other two times retail investors saw positive median returns on their stock picks after a budget were during the pandemic years of 2021 and 2022. Government measures like MSME loans, increased state borrowing limits, farmer credit, and migrant food support boosted market confidence in those years, resulting in 5% and 1.5% gains for the Sensex, respectively, a welcome reversal of the typical muted or negative market reactions to past budgets.