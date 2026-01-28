Budget Session 2026-27 LIVE: Budget Session begins today; Opposition to raise G RAM G, SIR, other issues

Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The Budget session of Parliament begins today, 28 January.

The session starts with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey of India will be presented on 29 January. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February – a Sunday.

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's record ninth consecutive Budget, expected to include reform measures to shore up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation.

The session will be held in two parts. It will be adjourned for a recess on 13 February and will reassemble on 9 March. The session will comprise 30 sittings spread over 65 days and is set to conclude on 2 April.

Oppn to protest

The session is expected to witness an uproar as the Congress-led Opposition is set to corner the government over the VB-G RAM G Act, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), foreign policy, and various environmental issues.

The government has already rejected the Opposition's demands for discussions on these issues.

Key Bills

The government has so far not listed any new Bills for this session.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has listed nine pending Bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the Securities Markets Code, which is currently with the parliamentary panel on finance for further scrutiny.

Budget 2026 key dates

28 January: The Budget Session commences at the Parliament as President Droupadi Murmu delivers a joint address to both the Houses.

29 January: FM Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey at 11 am. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget.

1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 am at the Lok Sabha.

13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.

9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.

2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

When will Budget 2026 be presented?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, 1 February.

Key sectors to look out for in Budget 2026

The India Budget 2026 is set to focus on the growth of India amid geopolitical tensions, by allocating money to major sectors. These include defence, railways, infrastructure, MSMEs, renewable energy, AI and technology, among others.

Other key areas, such as agriculture, direct and indirect taxes, healthcare, tourism, and logistics, are also likely to be in focus.

Track live updates on the Budget Session of Parliament here.