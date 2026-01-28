Budget Session 2026-27 LIVE: Budget Session begins today; Opposition to raise G RAM G, SIR, other issues

Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The Budget session of Parliament begins today, 28 January.
The session starts with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
The Economic Survey of India will be presented on 29 January. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February – a Sunday.
This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's record ninth consecutive Budget, expected to include reform measures to shore up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation.
The session will be held in two parts. It will be adjourned for a recess on 13 February and will reassemble on 9 March. The session will comprise 30 sittings spread over 65 days and is set to conclude on 2 April.
Oppn to protest
The session is expected to witness an uproar as the Congress-led Opposition is set to corner the government over the VB-G RAM G Act, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), foreign policy, and various environmental issues.
The government has already rejected the Opposition's demands for discussions on these issues.
Key Bills
The government has so far not listed any new Bills for this session.
The Lok Sabha secretariat has listed nine pending Bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the Securities Markets Code, which is currently with the parliamentary panel on finance for further scrutiny.
Budget 2026 key dates
28 January: The Budget Session commences at the Parliament as President Droupadi Murmu delivers a joint address to both the Houses.
29 January: FM Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey at 11 am. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget.
1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 am at the Lok Sabha.
13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.
9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.
2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.
When will Budget 2026 be presented?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, 1 February.
Key sectors to look out for in Budget 2026
The India Budget 2026 is set to focus on the growth of India amid geopolitical tensions, by allocating money to major sectors. These include defence, railways, infrastructure, MSMEs, renewable energy, AI and technology, among others.
Other key areas, such as agriculture, direct and indirect taxes, healthcare, tourism, and logistics, are also likely to be in focus.
Track live updates on the Budget Session of Parliament here.
“As India approaches the Union Budget 2026, it marks a critical midway point toward the agriculture milestones envisioned for 2030 but more so will lay the foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047. Rural and therewith growth in agriculture, is pivotal to achieving the nation's vision. At Bayer, we believe that the sector needs stronger income and credit support for farmers, predictable trade policies, and sustained investment in agri-logistics, value addition, and post-harvest infrastructure to create scalable impact. Equally critical is accelerating innovation in seeds, crop protection, and digital, climate-smart farming to drive productivity and resilience,” says Simon Wiebusch, Country Divisional Head, Crop Science Division of Bayer in India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka.
“We recommend budgetary measures for more credit supply to the rural and lower middle-income segments in India. To achieve this, the Union Budget 2026 can include measures for liberalising branch-opening norms for Gold Loan NBFCs to accelerate outreach and deepen market penetration, especially for secured Gold Loans which carry relatively lower risk. Rationalising capital risk weights for Gold Loans by NBFCs to reduce the cost of lending and enable greater credit flow to rural and semi-urban markets,” He further recommended, “Harmonising SARFAESI Act applicability for NBFCs in line with banks and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) to help drive rural housing credit and strengthen recovery mechanisms for smaller-ticket mortgage loans. Also, designing targeted schemes to ensure customers who experienced temporary or one-time credit default are not permanently excluded from formal banking channels and are brought back into the lending ecosystem. And lastly, promoting formalisation of gold lending by encouraging policy reforms that shift activity from informal channels to regulated institutions and strengthen consumer protection,” says Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.
The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session.
“The real estate business in India remains assured by the high demand among the end-users in the residential and commercial industry that is enhanced by urbanization, development of infrastructures, and easy access to information. With the change in the sector, the Union Budget 2026 offers a chance to enhance the transparency, accountability, and consumer confidence further. It would also require a clear policy framework to guarantee delivery of projects on time, safeguard the interests of the homebuyers, and ensure the accountability of the promoters in their promises in order to restore confidence in the long term. Simultaneously, drivers of responsible development, ease of compliance, and facilitation of digital environments may enhance the effectiveness of transactions. Enhanced focus on information openness and uniform disclosure will also contribute to informed buying by buyers. A middle ground in which the buyers are not harmed and the developers who are credible can scale will assist the real estate industry to play a significant role in the economic growth,” says Deepak Chhabta, Founder of 77 Pillar.
Meanwhile, the Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.
The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
“From a business standpoint, the expectation from the Union Budget is continuity and clarity. Keeping consumption steady while containing inflation remains critical, especially for consumer and food-linked sectors. Steps such as GST rationalisation have already brought more discipline to pricing and operations, and incremental improvements will only strengthen that impact. At the same time, policy signals that support predictable input costs and stable taxation will help companies plan better and avoid knee-jerk pricing actions. A Budget that prioritises long-term efficiency over short-term stimulus will strengthen confidence across the consumer ecosystem. Overall, a measured, balanced approach will be key to sustaining growth without adding inflationary stress,” says Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, Orkla India.
Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to hold an obituary reference to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27.
After the Parliament Budget Session kicks off today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February.
