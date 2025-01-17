Budget 2025: The government will begin the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament starting from January 31, 2025. According to the latest government notification, the first part of the session will commence on January 31, 2025 and conclude on February 13. The second part of the session will commence on March 10 2025, and conclude on April 4, 2025.

After the recently concluded stakeholder consultations with economists and industry experts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the second full budget of the Modi 3.0 government on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 am in the Parliament. This will be Sitharaman's eighth straight budget presentation.

Important Dates and Full Schedules Commencement of the Fourth Session of 18th Lok Sabha The Lok Sabha Members are informed that the Fourth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, January 31.

President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament The President of India will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Sitting of Lok Sabha on Jan 31, 2025 On 31st January 2025, half an hour after the conclusion of the President’s Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of Government Business.

Time of Sittings of Lok Sabha Unless the Speaker otherwise directs, on days when there are the sittings, Lok Sabha will sit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.