Union Budget 2025: First part of Parliament session begins on Jan 31; check dates, full schedule

Nikita Prasad , Anubhav Mukherjee

Budget session dates announced: The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and conclude on February 13. The second part of the session will begin on March 10 and end on April 4.

Budget 2025: The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will be held between January 31-February 13, 2025. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1. (Photo: PTI) (ANI)

Budget 2025: The government will begin the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament starting from January 31, 2025. According to the latest government notification, the first part of the session will commence on January 31, 2025 and conclude on February 13. The second part of the session will commence on March 10 2025, and conclude on April 4, 2025.

After the recently concluded stakeholder consultations with economists and industry experts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the second full budget of the Modi 3.0 government on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 am in the Parliament. This will be Sitharaman's eighth straight budget presentation.

Important Dates and Full Schedules

  • Commencement of the Fourth Session of 18th Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Members are informed that the Fourth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, January 31.

  • President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament

The President of India will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025.

  • Sitting of Lok Sabha on Jan 31, 2025

On 31st January 2025, half an hour after the conclusion of the President’s Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of Government Business.

  • Time of Sittings of Lok Sabha

Unless the Speaker otherwise directs, on days when there are the sittings, Lok Sabha will sit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

India Inc. expects tax relief

Indian industry experts eye significant announcements from the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, which include asking for tax cuts for the income of the nation's middle class, GST cuts, etc, to boost the consumer sentiments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
