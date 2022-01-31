Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget Session: PM Modi calls for debate with open mind to take India forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the start of the Budget session 2022-2023.
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Livemint

‘I hope all MPs, political parties debate with an open mind to take India forward on the path of development,’ said PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced today. The government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the start of the Budget session 2022-2023. He urged all floor leaders, including the opposition to go for a debate with ‘good intention’ ahead of the Union Budget session of the Parliament.

“I hope all MPs, political parties debate with an open mind to take India forward on the path of development," said PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

He also said that there are plenty of opportunities for India in today's world scenario. “I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India.This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines," said PM Modi.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey, after which newly appointed chief economic adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press briefing at 3.45pm to discuss the same.

