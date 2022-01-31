NEW DELHI: Ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged support and participation from all parties regardless of political differences.

PM Modi said frequent elections tend to impact parliament proceedings and discussions in the house. “But I request all parliamentarians and all political parties to keep elections and election-related differences aside…The importance of the Union Budget transcends our differences. The upcoming Budget session will impact India’s financials during the entire upcoming fiscal year. Therefore, we must together make it a success."

He reiterated that he expects parliamentarians to participate in the Budget discussions with an open mind so that India grows at a faster pace. “An open-minded discussion during the Budget session so as to create an opportunity for a global impact," he added.

“India’s indigenous vaccine development and its vaccination programme are boosting the confidence of nations across the globe," PM Modi further said.

The Budget Session began today with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of the Parliament. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her fourth Union Budget on Tuesday. The budget this year assumes significance as comes amid the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

