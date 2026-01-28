Budget session to witness key reform Bills
As the Parliament's budget session kicks off today, all eyes will be on the Finance Bill 2026 that will outline tax rates for the coming financial year. However, the government has also lined up for passage a series of reform bills spanning education, bankruptcy regime, motor vehicles and agriculture for passage during the session, three people aware of the matter said.