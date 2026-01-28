Budget session to witness key reform Bills

Information available from Lok Sabha Secretariat showed that a joint parliamentary committee is expected to table in the House its report on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 meant to overhaul higher education. Another select committee of the Parliament will give its report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 meant to decriminalize a range of offences across sectors. The government is expected to consider these reports for possible modifications to the Bills in the second part of the session after the recess.