Incentives for urban governance to improve quality of life
Summary
- Instead, FM gave much more emphasis on incentivising state governments and cities, as well as encouraging businesses and the financial sector.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has followed a stable trajectory in all her Union Budgets since 2019. This year’s budget speech, though, was unusual in not mentioning allocations for specific Infrastructure sectors. The unsaid implication being - execute and implement existing projects in large sectors like highways and railways. Of the allocation to Infrastructure of an unprecedented ₹11.11 trillion announced in July 2024, ₹6.44 trillion was spent till December 2024; this spending would of course go up by end-March 2025. The current Union Budget provides ₹11.21 trillion for infrastructure for 2025-26. In the Budget documents, the accompanying report on ‘Implementation of Budget announcements 2024-25’ is a must read.