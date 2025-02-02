Incentives for urban governance to improve quality of life

Third, the discourse on better cities as growth engines has markedly increased over her last few budget speeches. Urban sector reforms are being incentivised in governance, municipal services, urban land, and planning. A new Urban Challenge Fund of ₹1 trillion would be set up; current year’s allocation is ₹10,000 crore. This would finance up to 25% for projects on ‘Cities as growth hubs’, ‘Creative redevelopment’ and ‘Water and sanitation’. The financing structure would include at least 50% funding from bonds, bank loans and PPP, enforcing market discipline for bankable projects. It would be interesting to see if the projected ₹40,000 crore is spent on such projects this fiscal.