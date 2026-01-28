Mint readers’ poll: Budget 2025 tax changes find favour, but there's hunger for more
Summary
Ahead of the Budget, Mint conducted a poll of 1,674 readers to understand their expectations. The findings show broad approval of last year’s tax changes. But demand for further relief and exemptions remains strong.
Big relaxations announced by the Centre last year in both direct and indirect taxes appear to have found favour with the population, but expectations for more still run high ahead of the Budget, a Mint readers’ poll suggests.
