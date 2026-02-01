Rural economy gets spending boost in Budget with allocations to jobs scheme
A look at the Union Budget 2026–27, detailing total expenditure, capital and revenue spending, and allocations across major heads.
The Union Budget 2026-27 gave a massive spending boost to the rural economy, thanks to a sharp increase in the allocations for the government’s flagship jobs scheme—Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The push comes as the Centre begins transitioning away from MGNREGA to the revamped scheme.